Additives: Liquid Colorants Based on Unique Liquid Carrier Technology for Polyolefins and Styrenics

A line of custom liquid colorants offered in a unique proprietary liquid carrier is newly available from Britec Solution, Tyler, Texas. The new Qd²-Liquid Carrier System has been shown to provides multiple attributes in injection molding, blow molding and extrusion of polyolefins and styrenics. The Qd² carrier system was developed to provide improved particle distribution in the polymer that support higher pigment loadings--reducing use rates; deliver superior suspension properties to eliminate hard settling of pigments; remove processing concerns such as screw slippage; and promote cost savings.

Testing and case studies have established that when used in PP, the Qd² carrier creates nucleation, resulting in cycle time reduction. In some cases, it has the potential to reduce or eliminate the use of a nucleating agent. Colorants in the new carrier used by a Texas molder of PP caps and closures yielded a 5% cycle time reduction and 12% overall cost savings that resulted from the lower use rate needed.

An Ohio manufacturer of injection molded 5-gallon HDPE pails and lids compared the Qd²- Liquid Carrier System against their existing pellet color concentrate on a blue and white. production. The company realized a 5-second reduction in cycle time, reduced part warpage and quicker color change with colors formulated with the Qd² system.

A North Carolina injection molder PP outdoor patio furniture recently reported that not only were they able to reduce their let down ratio from 1.65% to .8%, they also achieved improved color dispersion and improved physical properties. This was achieved using BSI-105-1L, an 82% Ti02 white loaded liquid color using the Qd²- Liquid Carrier System.