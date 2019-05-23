Additives: Masterbatch of Optimized Antiblock and Slip Combination for PE Blown Film

Related Topics: Additives

A new masterbatch which combines an anti-block agent with a compatible slip additive to improve blown PE film processing and ensure consistent quality, was launched at Chinaplas 2019 by DuPont Transportation & Advanced Polymers, a global business unit of the DowDuPont Specialty Products Division, (Next month, DowDuPont will separate the Specialty Products Division, which will become an independent, publicly traded company DuPont, Wilmington, Del.)

By creating synergistic effects through the right combination and amount of each active ingredient, the new Dow Corning AMB-12235 masterbatch--which represents a new generation silicon-based masterbatch--delivers a low coefficient of friction (COF) over time. It also helps prevent migration to the film surface that can affect downstream operations and helps reduce film blocking that can cause damage—all at cost-effective low loadings.

This fine-tuned formulation frees customers from the tedious work of determining which individual additives work well together, and at what loadings. From a cost standpoint, the new masterbatch is highly efficient at low loadings of 4-6% by wt. Also, it can potentially replace plastic processing additives often used with PE films. This combined approach to PE film additives can simplify production by cutting the number of additive feeders, freeing up space and reducing infrastructure complexity. Beyond the production line, customers can save storage space, facilitate supply chain management and streamline material handling.

This masterbatch, which is approved for food contact in Europe, the United States and China, is the latest addition to the new DuPont portfolio of silicone-based solutions that extend properties, enhance processing and reinforce materials. Said Christophe Paulo, industrial and consumer strategic marketer, EMEA, DuPont, “This new technology advancement demonstrates our strong commitment to the success of the packaging industry by supplying innovative, silicone-based solutions that help customers achieve seamless throughput, high productivity and consistent quality. When customers asked us for a simpler way to optimize PE film processing, we developed this innovative, high-performance combined masterbatch. It helps film makers avoid spending time and effort to calculate the right ratio of anti-block and slip additives by trial and error. It also streamlines handling, storage and management of additive inventories.”