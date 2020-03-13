Additives: Matte Masterbatches for High-Impact, Luxurious Finish PET Molded and Extruded Sheet Products

A new line of matte masterbatches for PET from Ampacet Corp., Tarrytown, N.Y., reportedly deliver the cost-effective impact brand owners demand, producing a luxurious matte finish in one step without spraying, dipping or bead blasting. Said to be well-suited to such applications as personal care, cosmetics, beverages, spirits, automotive, industrial and home care products, Modern Mattes color customization and matching are available for established brands.

Mattes masterbatches are said to produce a consistent, high-quality matte finish on PET and rPET blow and injection molded applications as well as sheet products without the need for retooling. Designed for use in mono, multilayer extrusion and in standard as well as heavy-wall applications, Modern Mattes from Ampacet also eliminates scrap and waste resulting from traditional secondary processes such as spraying, dipping and bead blasting.

Modern Mattes feature a range of three finish and texture options:

Clara masterbatch provides a subtle delustering effect with a smooth finish and Textura masterbatch combines the luxurious matte finish of Clara with a textured surface. Both Clara and Textura allow the use of vibrant colors with a wide range of delustering options.

The third offering, Prima, is similar to Textura but also provides increased tactility and enhanced scuff resistance at high LDRs (let-down ratios). In tests, bottles with Prima masterbatch offered superior mar and abrasion resistance when compared to virgin PET. These results were quantified in bottle-to-bottle and bottle-to-corrugate interactions.