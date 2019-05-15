Additives: New Antioxidant Formulations for Polyolefins, Engineering Resins and Elastomers

Related Topics: Additives

New advancements in polymer additive technologies, including Weston 705, Ultranox LC, Lowinox and Alblend S 2225 will be showcased at Chinaplas 2019, May 21-24 in Guangzhou, by SI Group, Schenectady, N.Y. The company was formed in October 2018, when New York City-based private investment firm SK Capital acquired global additives and intermediate manufacturer SI Group, Inc. and combined it with Addivant USA, Danbury, Conn., which had been part of SK Capital’s portfolio since 2013.

Specifically, SI Group will promote Weston 705, next-generation liquid phosphite antioxidant that has been recently granted an extension by the FDA for use in polyolefins and elastomers for demanding food-contact applications. The global SI Group team will also launch multiple new formulated antioxidant solutions, under brands Ultranox, Lowinox, and Alblend, for high-value polyolefin and engineering plastic applications. These products reportedly deliver superior performance within color protection and mechanical properties retention. In addition, these new solutions are said to address the needs of both upstream polyolefin producers as well as downstream customers, specifically in the automotive industry.

Said director of business development Martin Pavlik, “The range of products we will highlight during Chinaplas will be relevant for many of our customers…We have solutions that are highly efficient, provide best-in-class long-term stabilization, and are specific to the challenges in the plastics industry.” SI Group will also offer chemical intermediate solutions for plastic additives and rubber applications during this event.