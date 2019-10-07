Additives: Novel Silicone-PE Hybrid Additive Technology for Wood-Plastic Composites

A novel silicone-polyethylene hybrid additives technology from Dow, Midland, Mich., is said to take a step toward a more circular economy. Dow has launched the first of a family of Amplify Si Silicone Enhanced Polymer Systems (SEPS) said to improves product performance and helps divert plastic waste from landfills. Ampllify Si PE 1000 serves as a processing aid for wood-plastic composite decking.

“Dow’s Amplify Si PE 1000 enables manufacturers to utilize more economical options, such as a variety of recycled plastic and higher levels of fillers, in their wood composite manufacturing processes. By incorporating this product into wood-plastic composite boards, manufacturers can more easily bring new life to recycled plastic, a tremendous contribution to sustainability and product reuse. Amplify Si PE 1000 also reduces energy costs and carbon footprint associated with this manufacturing process,” said Mauro Greogorio, business president, Dow Consumer Solutions.”

Si PE 1000 reportedly allows for higher throughput, lower melt temperature and less thermal degradation, and manufacturers can also expect to see higher production rates, lower rejection rates and overall improvement in the tensile and flex strength of their wood-plastic composite boards. Beyond decking, Amplify Si SEPS can be used with similar results in applications, such as docks, railing, wall cladding, siding, fencing, window profiles, automotive and many other applications.

To be featured at K 2019, this new family of products is poised to drive sustainability and innovation across many industries and help to facilitate the transition to a circular economy, according to Gregorio.