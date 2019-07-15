  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
7/15/2019

Additives: Odor Eliminator for Recycled and Filled Plastic Compounds

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Addisperse’s proprietary odor eliminator technology works on both common and challenging malodors.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

New odor elimination technology that is targeted to plastics processing of filled plastic compounds and recycled post-consumer plastics has been introduced by Addisperse, a business of Aromatic Fusion Inx. (AFI), Bensalem, Penn.

The new ON line concentrates—free-flowing powder ON 106, and pellet ON 108, reportedly work on both common malodors as well as particularly challenging malodors including those experienced when using natural fillers such as lignin, algae and cellulose. The technology is said to be based on chemicals that interact with malodorous volatiles in the vapor stage, resulting in elimination of the odor. Addisperse can also formulate concentrates tailored to specific customer needs. Samples are available.

 

RELATED CONTENT

Related Topics

Resources

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine