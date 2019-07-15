Additives: Odor Eliminator for Recycled and Filled Plastic Compounds

New odor elimination technology that is targeted to plastics processing of filled plastic compounds and recycled post-consumer plastics has been introduced by Addisperse, a business of Aromatic Fusion Inx. (AFI), Bensalem, Penn.

The new ON line concentrates—free-flowing powder ON 106, and pellet ON 108, reportedly work on both common malodors as well as particularly challenging malodors including those experienced when using natural fillers such as lignin, algae and cellulose. The technology is said to be based on chemicals that interact with malodorous volatiles in the vapor stage, resulting in elimination of the odor. Addisperse can also formulate concentrates tailored to specific customer needs. Samples are available.