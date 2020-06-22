Additives: Polyolefin Regrind Enhancing Additive

A proprietary additive formulation with FDA compliant and environmentally friendly components developed as a regrind enhancing additive for polyolefins is newly available from Britec Solutions Inc., Tyler, Texas, BTec REA-360 Regrind Enhancing Additive, available in both liquid and pellet forms that can be added during processing, is a multifunctional additive that acts as a processing aid, polymer stabilizer and odor neutralizer.

According to Britec, recent testing and case studies support the performance values of this innovative additive. Benefits of BTec REA360 include improved physical properties, odor control and elimination, and enhanced processing performance of regrind and recycled resins. Data supports that physical properties of regrinds and recycled resins are replaced to levels similar to that of virgin grades in both PP and PE at very low use rates of 0.1% to 0.5%. Testing has also proven that this additive promotes the elimination of nitrogen- and sulfur-based odors that are prevalent in the industrial recycling feedstocks.

The addition of BTec REA360 reportedly allows processors such as injection molders and blow molders to significantly increase the volume of regrind materials without loss of performance while concurrently increasing process efficiencies. As well, the additive has shown significant benefits for resin recyclers that process mixed-melt grades and industrial feedstocks. Examples from Britec include:

▪ A Texas recycler reportedly achieved outstanding results while reprocessing HDPE. The product consisted of mixed color and mixed melt (post-consumer regrinds) and 2% carbon black color concentrate. Testing concluded that with addition of 0.03% BTec REA360 to this regrind feedstock, critical physical properties were improved dramatically. The izod impact strength showed a vast improvement of 37% and the flexural modulus was improved by more than 30%. Melt flow was enhanced and stabilized, contributing to more than 18% increase in production output.

▪ An Ohio injection molder increased the regrind content of a PP molded “living-hinge” closure component from 10% regrind to 75% regrind with the addition of .05% - BTec REA360. This reportedly allowed regrind from a larger non-related part to be incorporated into the production of the cap. Testing concluded that the physical properties surpassed the benchmarks set for the product using 10% regrind. Not only was there significant savings in resin cost, but - production rates were increased by 4%.