Additives: Transparent Impact Modifier for rPET

A new impact modifier masterbatch can replace specialized copolyester resins with modified recycled or virgin PET resin that allows processors and brand owner to produce a monomaterial and recyclable end-use product. Launched by Sukano (U.S. office in Duncan, S/C.), this is a formulated transparent impact modifier, sold under the Sukano rPET portfolio, for cold, flash frozen and room temperature applications.
Replacing non-recyclable frozen-food trays with PET monomaterial structures, while increasing use of RPET is one key way to create sustainable solutions, say Sukano officials. They note that increased demand for plastics packaging to protect our personal health and to prevent the coronavirus from spreading further, combined with a collapse in oil prices, resulted in cheaper to produce virgin plastic. Said one source, “Given this, it is now more important than ever to consider the overarching and common goal of creating a truly sustainable and circular economy. We support our customers in switching to more sustainable solutions via our dedicated Sukano rPET masterbatch portfolio.”
