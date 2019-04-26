Additives: UV Stabilizers for TPO Roofing and Durable Molded PE Goods

Related Topics: Additives

Two new UV stabilizers from Solvay Polymer Additives, formerly Cytec (U.S. office in Saddle Brook, N.J.) aim to meet increasing demands for weatherability, durability and aesthetic appeal of TPO roofing and injection and blow molded durable PE goods.

▪ Cyasorb Synergy B878T HALS is a single stabilizer solution for both UV and thermal stabilization for TPO roofing membranes—reportedly the fastest growing roofing products, and has been tested with Atlas Materials Testing’s Emmaqua accelerated weathering testing device which has been shown to deliver over five years of equivalent radiation exposure as would be received in a standard outdoor testing rack in South Florida in a single year, but with cooler temperatures. TPO roofing membrane with B878T exceeded the ASTM G90-17 standards for radiant energy exposure of 4650 MJ/m(2). This stabilizer boasts exceptional long-term UV and thermal protection, outstanding surface protection and crack resistance upon UV exposure as well as excellent thermal protection at elevated temperatures. Produced with the company’s Cyflow technology, it comes it dust-free form for easy handling and feeding with reportedly low agglomeration potential resulting in excellent storage stability and product feasibility.

▪ Cyasorb Synergy M528 HALS for UV stabilization of PE molded durable applications boasts broad and extended UV performance (e.g., UV-4 to UV-16), outstanding physical property retention, and excellent surface protection of pigmented parts. Moreover, it boasts high stabilization efficiency—equivalent or better performance to traditional HALS at half the concentration.Other advantages cited include: low initial color contribution for easy color matching; improved formulation flexibility and profitability of masterbatches—advantageous in combi-match and superconcentrate manufacturing, and significantly improved production efficiency leading to cost savings. Available in easy-to-disperse granules, it has broad food-contact approvals.