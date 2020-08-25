Additives:Silver-Based Antimocrobial for a Range of Applications

A new antimicrobial additive masterbatch from Ampacet Corp, Tarrytown, N.Y., reportedly provides effective, long-lasting protection against a wide range of harmful microorganisms which can cause unpleasant odors, discoloration and deterioration of plastic packaging and its contents. Suitable for use in films, sheets, molded components and fibers, GermsClean uses silver-based additive technology to block growth of bacteria such as Escherichia coli, Bacillus cereus and Staphylococcus aureus and slow fungal multiplication in plastics. Metal ions released from GermsClean inhibit the microbes’ cellular metabolism, destroying cell walls and interfering with reproduction.

GermsClean has a carrier resin compatible with most polymers including polyolefins, styrenics, polyesters and other engineering thermoplastics and custom formulations with other carrier resins are available. This additive has been shown to be highly effective against a wide spectrum of pathogens, even at lower let down ratios (typically 1-4%) with lower usage rates than traditional competitive solutions, for an excellent efficiency over cost ratio. There is no leach out with GermsClean, resulting in a long-lasting defense against harmful organisms. GermsClean requires no modifications to the manufacturing process and does not affect the appearance or physical properties of the end product, thanks to the low concentration of silver.

Suggested markets and applications include: healthcare (toothbrushes, surgical gowns); food & beverage packaging (meat, sports bottles, pharmaceutical); housewares & appliances (juice extractors, chopping boards); consumer goods packaging (trash bags, cell phone cases); durable & semi-durable goods (exercise equipment, construction products, automotive interior parts).

