All-Electric Wheel & Recip-Screw Blow Molders

Wilmington Machinery is featuring its all-electric blow molding machinery at NPE. It offers wheel machines for small single-serve bottles (up to 1 L) at 300 to 1200/min and systems for larger handleware (1 to 20 L) at up to 200/min. In addition, the firm builds novel reciprocating-screw extrusion blow machines for heavy-wall industrial and automotive parts up to 20 L volume at up to 360/hr. These systems utilize a stationary extruder and an indexing row of molds (photo).
W. Muller’s three-layer coextrusion head, with nitrogen gas injected in the center layer, has found its first commercial application in large agro-chemical containers.