AMBA 2018 Sourcebook Connects Clients to Mold Builders

American Mold Builders Association (AMBA) has its recently published 2018 AMBA Sourcebook at NPE2018 in booth S33058. The AMBA says that the 2018 AMBA Sourcebook is a key resource in the industry, providing valuable information for sourcing skills-certified mold builders in the United States. The reference guide enables users to sort by capabilities, geographic location, type and size of molds made, industries served and more. From plastic injection molds, compression molds, blow molds, rotational molds, stack and thermoform molds to rubber silicone molds, injection molds and more, users can find a wealth of information to help them source the right AMBA mold builder for the job. AMBA partners are listed alphabetically with contact information and full descriptions of products and services for easy reference.