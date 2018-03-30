AMBA 2018 Sourcebook Connects Clients to Mold Builders

Originally titled 'AMBA 2018 Sourcebook Connects Clients to Mold Builders'

The AMBA says that the 2018 AMBA Sourcebook is a key resource in the industry, providing valuable information for sourcing skills-certified mold builders in the United States. 

Karen Cornelissen
New Product Post: 3/30/2018

Managing Editor, Gardner Business Media

Related Topics:

Related Suppliers

American Mold Builders Association (AMBA) has its recently published 2018 AMBA Sourcebook at NPE2018 in booth S33058. The AMBA says that the 2018 AMBA Sourcebook is a key resource in the industry, providing valuable information for sourcing skills-certified mold builders in the United States. The reference guide enables users to sort by capabilities, geographic location, type and size of molds made, industries served and more. From plastic injection molds, compression molds, blow molds, rotational molds, stack and thermoform molds to rubber silicone molds, injection molds and more, users can find a wealth of information to help them source the right AMBA mold builder for the job. AMBA partners are listed alphabetically with contact information and full descriptions of products and services for easy reference.

NPE2018 Exhibitor

American Mold Builders Association

Booth: S33058

View Showroom

Editor Pick

AMBA 2018 Sourcebook Connects Clients to Mold Builders

The AMBA says that the 2018 AMBA Sourcebook is a key resource in the industry, providing valuable information for sourcing skills-certified mold builders in the United States. 

New Product

AMBA 2018 Sourcebook Connects Clients to Mold Builders

Blow Molding: Enhanced PET Stretch-Blow Machine And New Leak Tester

Mix of Mold Plate Materials On Display

Blow Molding: Faster Takeaway for Shuttle Blow Molders

Blow Molding: Large-Neck Spin Trimmer Packs Higher Speed

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2018 All rights reserved.