Materials

Antimicrobial Fluoropolymer Compounds for Extruded Film Applications

AGC’s new Fluon+  EM-20010 ETFE antimicrobial compounds said to reduce growth of COVID-19 and dangerous bacteria.
#Elastomers #covid-19

A new line of antimicrobial, melt-processable copolymers composed of ethylene and tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) and a specialty additive that is said to safely block bacterial and viral growth, has been introduced by AGC Chemicals America, Exton, Penn.  The ready-to-use Fluon+ EM-20010 compounds have been shown to inhibit the growth of viruses and bacteria, including the COVID-19 virus. They are touted as an ideal material for extruded film applications that benefit from antimicrobial properties such as coverings for high-touch surfaces like walls, doors and tables at facilities such as hospitals, schools, office buildings, hotels, entertainment venues and restaurants.

AGC's new antimicrobial ETFE-based compounds for film extrusion

Sold in pellet form, Fluon+ EM-20010 compounds can be tailored to incorporate other resin systems or meet a customer’s required antimicrobial properties. Plastic film laminates made with Fluon+ EM-20010 compounds have been shown to be more durable and easy-to-clean than other surface coverings that are not ETFE-based. The materials boasts excellent transparency and is said not to yellow over time. It resists abrasion and harsh chemicals and is nonflammable. The base resin is FDA-compliant for Food Contact Notifiaction (FCN) 1914.

Independent lab tests according to ISO Standard 22196 demonstrate that Fluon+ EM-20010 compound reduced the number of E. coli bacteria on the test surface by 99.999% over a 24-hour period. It also reduced the number of S. aureus bacteria by 98.51% over that same time period. Preliminary lab tests for the COVID-19 virus according to ISO Standard 21702 demonstrate that EM-20010 eliminates up to 96% in one hour.

