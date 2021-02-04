App Connects Processors, Suppliers

Launched during the last K 2019, the M-HUB app allows processors to search for any suppliers that fits their specific needs with just a few taps.

There are two main ways users can explore M-HUB’s network: the free text search on the top where they can simply type what they need; and the dedicated advanced search for companies, products and machines.

Within the advanced search for companies and products users will be able

to choose among a wide range of filters, from country and specific location to core business, field of application and expertise. The advanced machine search also adds a few technical filters as well such as the availability and price of the machinery for which a user is looking.

From the list of results, users will be able to review in detail the companies, products or machines that may fit their needs. Once a suitable match is found, a user can get in touch with them using the call to actions available in M-HUB. A map view is also available to help users understand where their new potential partners or customers are located.

Users can also explore M-HUB’s Featured Companies, Featured Products and “Featured Machines, which are showcased on the home page of the app.



M-HUB is now available in 13 different languages and can be downloaded for

free on Google Play, Apple App Store and the main Chinese Android Stores.