| 1 MINUTE READ

App Connects Processors, Suppliers

Allows processors to search for any suppliers that fits their specific needs with just a few taps.

Launched during the last K 2019, the M-HUB app allows processors to search for any suppliers that fits their specific needs with just a few taps.

There are two main ways users can explore M-HUB’s network: the free text search on the top where they can simply type what they need; and the dedicated advanced search for companies, products and machines.

Within the advanced search for companies and products users will be able
to choose among a wide range of filters, from country and specific location to core business, field of application and expertise. The advanced machine search also adds a few technical filters as well such as the availability and price of the machinery for which a user is looking.

App for Finding Plastics Industry Suppliers

From the list of results, users will be able to review in detail the companies, products or machines that may fit their needs. Once a suitable match is found, a user can get in touch with them using the call to actions available in M-HUB. A map view is also available to help users understand where their new potential partners or customers are located.

 

Users can also explore M-HUB’s Featured Companies, Featured Products and “Featured Machines, which are showcased on the home page of the app.

M-HUB is now available in 13 different languages and can be downloaded for
free on Google Play, Apple App Store and the main Chinese Android Stores.

