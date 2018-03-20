Advanced Blending Solutions (ABS) is introducing its first automated, self-cleaning blender. The Chameleon Simplicity 3000 is a fully automated material cleanout system that can complete a blender material change without operator assistance. In operation, material is removed from the feeder tray using an automated vacuum system. From there it can be sent to a material collection station or bin for later use. Compressed air then cleans the side walls of the component hopper, with ABS saying changeovers can be done as quickly as 20 seconds on the smallest ABS feeder, assuming that the rundown feature was used.­

ABS says the Chameleon has a throughput of up to 1000 lb/hr on up to a 10-component frame. The standard feeder has a range from 0.4 to 200 lb/hr. ABS says the goal is to have this option available on any of its Simplicity blenders in the near future, as well as offering the technology as a retrofit.