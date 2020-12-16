Automated Vertical Wrapping System Boosts Throughput

An automated wrapping system that reportedly increases throughput and efficiencies while reducing material costs and manual labor newly available from thermoforming machine builder Brown Machine Group (BMG), Beaverton, Mich. The NAS e-Wrap Series vertical wrappers are said to be ideal for a wide array of e-commerce markets, including apparel; office equipment/supplies; tool and part suppliers; and publications; as well as the sampling industry; pharmaceuticals; and the fulfillment markets. It reportedly offers up to seven times the productivity of manual-wrapping systems.

With its small footprint and user-friendly controls, the e-Wrap Series offers simple plug-and-play functionality with easy installation and a patented low temperature sealing system which reduces maintenance and downtime. Using center folded roll stock to sleeve product into a bag, the e-Wrap Series automatically forms an envelope for product to be placed, seals it, and applies a shipping label. It can be used for sealing PE, PP and PET mailing. The e-Wrap Series features a unique auto bag length feature that saves significantly on material use and eliminates the need for pre-made bags.

These wrappers are adaptable to multiple warehouse management systems (WMS) and can be easily integrated into existing automated robotic conveyor systems. It also provides integrated printer and shipping labeling functions in one complete package. Available in a variety of seal assembly configurations to make bags from 8-in. x 10-in. to 20-in. x 20-in., the NAS e-Wrap Series vertical wrapper features an adjustable seal assembly opening of up to 12 in. It is offered in both pneumatic and servo-driven operations.