Automatic Tube and Hose Coilers Minimize Operator Involvement
Units offer higher speeds and efficiencies for downstream operations in flexible pipe.
The Gyre Series of automatic coilers from Campetella Robotic Center were designed to interact and integrate with the company’s line of robots to fully optimize the production process of reels for corrugated, coated and smooth pipes.
The series can be used on a wide range of flexible pipes in a variety of materials. Introduced last year at Fakuma 2024, the series consists of three machines:
- The Gyre 400 is a single-reel coiler designed to wind and package reels with an external diameter up to 400 mm. The integrated programmable Cartesian robot is said to enable the reel to be unloaded with rapid movements, optimal control and the lowest footprint on the ground.
- The Gyre 800 is a coiler with two parallel reels, created for high-speed winding and packing of reels with an external diameter up to 800 mm. It offers what Campetella calls an innovative automatic regulation system that adapts itself to the internal diameter and width of the reel, and is aimed at offering the highest level of precision and flexibility with different reel formats.
- The Gyre 1200 (photo) is a coiler with two in-line reels designed for high-speed winding and packing of reels with an external diameter up to 1,200 mm. The new platform has been developed with secondary winding and binding units in order to raise the bar for reliability and nonstop running. What’s more, it boasts a surprisingly compact footprint, especially laterally.
