Related Topics:
At the Automate 2019 show in Chicago last month, Universal Robots showed off a number of new accessories for its UR collaborative robots (cobots). These accessories are part of the company’s UR+ “ecosystem” of pre-approved compatible add-ons.
One example was the LiftKit from SKF Motion Technologies, which adds a seventh axis to the UR articulated arm with a vertical positioning system via telescoping pillar. It comes with its own controller and a UR+ software plugin.
Another new accessory was the line of Dynabrade robotic sanders that come in a UR+ kit with vacuum-ready pneumatic sanders, robot mount, and a solenoid enabling robot operation. According to UR, it demonstrates cobots’ under-appreciated capability for automating secondary operations.
Editor PickAutomation: Compliant Deburring Blade For Robots
Deburring blade for robotic trimming has adjustable air pressure that maintains contact on irregular surfaces.
Product
Hot Runners: Control Features Adjustable Touch Screen
Automation: New Accessories for Cobots
Automation: Compliant Deburring Blade For Robots
Decorating/Finishing: New Automotive Decorative Laminating Technology Cuts Costs, Boosts Quality
Blow Molding: New ‘Lay-Flat’ Bottle Packer With Collaborative Robot