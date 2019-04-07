Automation: New Accessories for Cobots

Related Topics: Robots

At the Automate 2019 show in Chicago last month, Universal Robots showed off a number of new accessories for its UR collaborative robots (cobots). These accessories are part of the company’s UR+ “ecosystem” of pre-approved compatible add-ons.

One example was the LiftKit from SKF Motion Technologies, which adds a seventh axis to the UR articulated arm with a vertical positioning system via telescoping pillar. It comes with its own controller and a UR+ software plugin.

Another new accessory was the line of Dynabrade robotic sanders that come in a UR+ kit with vacuum-ready pneumatic sanders, robot mount, and a solenoid enabling robot operation. According to UR, it demonstrates cobots’ under-appreciated capability for automating secondary operations.