Automation: New Cobot Does the Heavy Lifting

New high-payload UR16e from Universal Robots.

Universal Robots has launched a new collaborative robot with the highest payload capacity in the UR line and what’s said to be the best repeatability in its reach class. The new UR16e carries a 16-kg (35-lb) payload with a reach of 900 mm and pose repeatability of ±0.05 mm, suiting it to heavy-part handling, palletizing and machine tending. Like other e-Series cobots, this six-axis model has built-in force sensing and 17 configurable safety functions, including customizable stopping time and distance.