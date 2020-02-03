Automation: New Lightweight, Compact Cobots

The latest in collaborative robots from Fanuc America is the CRX-10iA line of cobots, which is lighter and more compact than the preceding CR line. Two models are currently available, with reach of 1249 mm and 1418 mm, both with 10-kg (22-lb) payload capacity. They feature simple lead-through programming and sensitive contact detection that reportedly allows them to work safely alongside people. They easily connect to third-party grippers, Fanuc says.

Fanuc’s new CRX-10iA cobot comes in two sizes.