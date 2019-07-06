Automation: Soft Silicone Gripper For Delicate & Odd-Shaped Parts

Staff Report
New piSoftGrip from Piab is a vacuum-based soft gripper for sensitive and lightweight objects with odd geometries (such as toys) and/or unusual surfaces. Developed originally for the food industry, the gripper is made of silicone approved for direct food contact. It has three gripping fingers and a vacuum cavity, all made in one piece. Gripping force is adjusted via the vacuum level.
The first model of this gripper can handle objects with diameter up to 50 mm (1.97 in.). Larger models are planned. The gripper uses the same fittings as Piab’s piGrip suction cups. An optional stainless-steel fitting offers washdown capability.
Combined with Piab’s end-of-arm vacuum tool, piCobot, the piSoftGrip offers a “plug-and-play” extension for collaborative robots (cobots). As both piCobot and piSoftGrip use compressed-air-saving technology, “virtually no energy is needed to perform a grip and release,” according to the company.
