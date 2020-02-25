Automation: Vacuum Gripper Now Compatible with Wider Range of Cobots

Piab’s piCobot vacuum-cup gripper is now available with a generic electrical interface and several options for mechanical mounting plate dimensions in accordance with the ISO 9409-1 standard. These changes allow the piCobot, originally designed to work with collaborative automation from Universal Robots, now compatible with a wide range of cobots and smaller industrial robots.

Originally designed for Universal Robots (shown here), Piab’s piCobot vacuum gripper now fits all brands of cobots.

The PiCobot consists of a proprietary vacuum pump and a gripper with suction cups. Piab’s customers can now configure the gripper online, choosing between a generic electrical interface with a standard cable or an interface specified by Universal Robots. Customers also can choose various mechanical interfaces. PiCobot weighs only 1.59 lb and can lift objects weighing up to 15.4 lb.