2/25/2020

Automation: Vacuum Gripper Now Compatible with Wider Range of Cobots

Piab’s piCobot vacuum-cup gripper now fits all brands of cobots.

Matthew Naitove

Executive Editor, Plastics Technology

Piab’s piCobot vacuum-cup gripper is now available with a generic electrical interface and several options for mechanical mounting plate dimensions in accordance with the ISO 9409-1 standard. These changes allow the piCobot, originally designed to work with collaborative automation from Universal Robots, now compatible with a wide range of cobots and smaller industrial robots.

 

Originally designed for Universal Robots (shown here), Piab’s piCobot vacuum gripper now fits all brands of cobots.

 

Originally designed for Universal Robots (shown here), Piab's piCobot vacuum gripper now fits all brands of cobots.

 

 

The PiCobot consists of a proprietary vacuum pump and a gripper with suction cups. Piab’s customers can now configure the gripper online, choosing between a generic electrical interface with a standard cable or an interface specified by Universal Robots. Customers also can choose various mechanical interfaces. PiCobot weighs only 1.59 lb and can lift objects weighing up to 15.4 lb.

