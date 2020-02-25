Automation: Vacuum Gripper Now Compatible with Wider Range of Cobots

Piab’s piCobot vacuum-cup gripper is now available with a generic electrical interface and several options for mechanical mounting plate dimensions in accordance with the ISO 9409-1 standard. These changes allow the piCobot, originally designed to work with collaborative automation from Universal Robots, now compatible with a wide range of cobots and smaller industrial robots.
Originally designed for Universal Robots (shown here), Piab’s piCobot vacuum gripper now fits all brands of cobots.
The PiCobot consists of a proprietary vacuum pump and a gripper with suction cups. Piab’s customers can now configure the gripper online, choosing between a generic electrical interface with a standard cable or an interface specified by Universal Robots. Customers also can choose various mechanical interfaces. PiCobot weighs only 1.59 lb and can lift objects weighing up to 15.4 lb.
RELATED CONTENT
-
What's New at the Show in INJECTION MOLDING
At the big “K” Show next month, top billing goes to new all-electric machines aimed at every segment of the market, from general-purpose to high-end.
-
Learning to Master In-Mold Labeling
As in-mold labeling, or IML, attracts a growing following among U.S. molders, some are finding that mastering a complex new technology is no small task.
-
Molders' Guide to Do-It-Yourself Robot Tooling
An injection molding robot is no better than its end-of-arm tooling (EOAT). All the potential benefits of robots--increased productivity, quality, and safety, as well as reduced scrap--are influenced by the effectiveness with which the EOAT does its job. End-of-arm tooling may perform tasks as simple as sprue picking and demolding or as advanced as degating, insert loading, parts reorientation, and assembly.