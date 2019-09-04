Auxiliary Equipment: Rotary-Style Melt Filter

At K 2019, Gneuss Filtration Technology will exhibit several different models of its patented Rotary Filtration Systems. These continuous filtration systems feature a filter disk on which the screen cavities are located in a ring pattern. Screens on the filter disk that are not active in the melt channel can be changed during production.

Its new model, the SFneos, was developed to combine the charactertistics of several older models into one simple and cost-efiicient solution, offering the following advantages:

Constant pressure guaranteed even during screen changes.

Suitable for most types of polymers and viscosities.

Compact design thanks to an enlarged active screen area.

(up to 370 in. 2 ).

Simple and safe handling and operation with several screens accessible for screen changes.

Very cost effective thanks to its improved design.

The SFneos is billed as the ideal filtration system for applications that benefit from a continuous, pressure and process constant screen changer, but that don’t require back-flushing. The SFneos 90 on display has an active screen area of 40 in.2.

Gneuss is also showing a new semi-continuous model, the CSFprimus. This model is used as a pre-filer, safety filter or in applications with little contamination and is characterized by a very large active screen area for its small footprint.

We’d rather send you $15 than rely on our crystal ball… It’s Capital Spending Survey season and the manufacturing industry is counting on you to participate! Odds are that you received our 5-minute Plastics survey from Plastics Technology in your mail or email. Fill it out and we’ll email you $15 to exchange for your choice of gift card or charitable donation. Are you in the U.S. and not sure you received the survey? Contact us to access it. Help us inform the industry and everybody benefits.