Avient Colorant Chromatics PEEK Provides Biocompatibility in Health Care Applications

Avient Corp. announced the launch of Colorant Chromatics Transcend Biocompatible polyether ether ketone (PEEK) precolored compounds and colorants. Developed for the health care industry, these precolored compounds are formulated with materials that have been successfully tested for ISO 10993 biocompatibility, supporting compliance with standards for medical applications.

Avient’s compounds are developed for extrusion and injection molding of medical devices.

Source: Getty Images

Part of the Colorant Chromatics Transcend portfolio, this range of precolored formulations and color concentrates are created specifically for the health care industry and are especially useful for injection molding and extrusion processes. Due to its heat and chemical resistance, mechanical properties and dimensional stability, PEEK is well suited for applications in the medical field, particularly for applications requiring multiple sterilizations and rigorous disinfection methods.

“Our new Transcend Biocompatible PEEK precolored compounds can provide health care manufacturers with the flexibility and reliability they need to produce high-quality medical devices,” says Deborah Sondag, global marketing manager for Colorant Chromatics at Avient Corp. “By offering a solution that combines performance with aesthetics, we are helping our customers enhance the functionality and appeal of their products."

The Colorant Chromatics Transcend Biocompatible PEEK range is targeted for applications such as dental scalers, surgical robots, medical stock and shapes, and portable cardiac monitoring devices. According to Avient, it addresses key industry challenges such as the need for resterilizable and reusable high-temperature polymers that meet biocompatibility standards and maintain good color stability. Using materials that meet this need can help reduce the frequency of single-use articles in these applications.