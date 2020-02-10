BASF and Fabbri Group Develop Certified Compostable Cling Film for Fresh-Food Packaging

A collaboration between Italy’s Fabbri Group and BASF (U.S. office in Florham Park, N.J.) resulted in the development of a sustainable solution for cling film used in fresh-food packaging: Based on BASF’s certified compostable Ecovio (a blend of BASF’s Ecoflex biodegradable aliphatic copolyester and 45% PLA), Fabbri Group produces the highly transparent stretch film Nature Fresh. Meat, seafood as well as fruit and vegetables can be wrapped manually or with automatic packaging equipment. Industrial stretch packaging is also possible. This is said to be the first certified compostable cling film that combines optimal breathability for an extended shelf life of fresh food with high transparency and excellent mechanical properties for automatic packaging. Nature Fresh is food-contact approved according to U.S. and European standards.
With this property profile, the film reportedly helps to keep food fresh for a longer period of time when compared to PVC alternatives used for cling film such as PE. Its overall performance--mechanical properties like tensile strength and elongation at break, breathability, film transparency and aesthetics like elastic recovery and anti-fogging- is comparable to films made of PVC. At the same time Ecovio shows a better water vapor transmission than PE, which is essential for optimal fresh food packaging. After usage Nature Fresh can be composted together with any food waste in home compost or industrial compost according to national legislation. As such, it enables organic recycling and helps closing the nutrient loop towards a Circular Economy.
Said Carsten Sinkel from BASF’s global business development biopolymers team, “We observe a changing market environment. The market is looking for alternatives to PVC that is today’s performance standard for most cling film packaging of fresh produce. PE films are lacking in performance, often leading to a reduced shelf life of packed fresh food. This results in considerable greenhouse gas emissions from food waste: fruits and vegetables, for example, are responsible for 33% greenhouse gas emissions from all food waste globally. Our certified compostable Ecovio enables the production of a cling film that prolongs shelf life of fresh food and at the same time can be composted after use together with organic waste according to national legislation.”
Fabbri Group offers Nature Fresh in four different formats: as rolls for manual or automatic packaging machines in industrial food packaging, for cutter boxes in hotels, restaurants and catering services, as jumbo rolls for converters as well as rolls for end consumer hand-wrapping applications.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Biodegradable Polyesters: Packaging Goes Green
The U.S. is catching up with Europe and Asia in exploring the potential of biodegradable polyesters in flexible and rigid packaging. Because of their cost, these resins often find use in blends with other degradable materials.
-
Renewable PLA Polymer Gets 'Green Light' For Packaging Uses
Polylactic acid, first synthesized a half-century ago, has finally arrived as an alternative to PET, HIPS, PVC, and cellulosics in some high-clarity packaging roles.
-
Injection Molding Biopolymers: How to Process Renewable Resins
U.S. injection molders are still pretty green when it comes to processing the new crop of renewably sourced biopolymers. These biologically derived polymers made from PLA, PHA and starch-based resins are attracting growing market interest as materials with no ties to petrochemical-based thermoplastics.