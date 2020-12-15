Beckhoff’s Industry 4.0 Products Integrated With Siemens’ MindSphere

Beckhoff (Savage, Minn.) reports that its TwinCAT IoT product family, which launched in 2015, can now be integrated with MindSphere—Siemens’ Industrial IoT as a service offering platform. TwinCAT helps users transmit data to the cloud or between networked machines. TwinCAT IoT supports numerous standardized protocols for cloud communication.

TwinCAT 3 automation software can communicate with secure web-based server as a client, exchanging, for example, data via a representational state transfer (REST) API. Establishing a connection with MindSphere is now also possible via this secure web communication for exchanging telemetry data. This connection is secured by TLS (Transport Layer Security) and uses MindSphere-specific authentication mechanisms.