Bigger ‘Boy’ Debuts At Fakuma

At the Fakuma show in Germany, the parent company of Boy Machines Inc., Exton, Pa., extended the size range of the Boy injection press line to 125 metric tons (137.5 U.S. tons), up from a maximum of 100 m.t. (110 U.S.) previously. The new Boy 125 E servohydraulic machine has tiebar spacing of 18.5 by 16.93 in., up from 16.93 by 14.17 in.; and max. daylight is 32.48 in., vs. 28.54 in. standard before. This provides more room, for example, when using a rotary platen for multicomponent applications, as was demonstrated at the show. The machine will be available next spring.