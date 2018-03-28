Blow Molding: Bottle & Preform Inspection Systems At NPE for First Time

Related Topics:
Torus Measurement Systems of the UK (U.S.office in Golden, Colo.) will be exhibiting for the first time at NPE2018 next month, showing instruments for bottle and preform quality inspection. One example is the B302 Thread, Body & Thickness (TBT) Gauge for bottles and preforms (photo). It combines the inspection capability of the Torus B300 bottle wall-thickness gauge and the B305 automatic preform inspection system. The six-axis, noncontact TBT gauge combines automatic thread start and bottle alignment with confocal white-light technology to measure wall thickness and vision technology to measure neck finish, body dimensions, and perpendicularity.
At NPE, Torus will also demonstrate the B303 bottle burst gauge and will offer information on its other equipment, including the B301 semiautomatic preform gauge and B304 topload & volume gauge.
