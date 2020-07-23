Blow Molding: Conveyor Designed for Integration with Blow Molding Machines

A new belt conveyor has been designed specifically to fit in or under blow molding machines. The new model from Dynamic Conveyor joins the company’s Hybrid line, introduced earlier this year to meet challenges such as tight spaces, high speeds, high impact, and abrasive and/or hot or cold products. The new model is said to address four key requirements for blow molding:

• High temperature—Purging melt directly onto the conveyor is an unavoidable risk, so all contact surfaces are made of nylon that can withstand sustained temperatures up to 310 F.

• Small footprint—The Hybrid conveyor is designed to fit into the tight space constraints of blow molding machines.

• Separation—The conveyor can act as both a conveyor and a separator for tips and tails from the bottles.

• Ease of repair—To minimize downtime for the blow molding system, the conveyor has a plastic link belt that can be repaired quickly and easily without specialized labor. Damaged sections of link belts can be replaced in minutes without need to replace the entire belt.