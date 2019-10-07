Blow Molding: Entry-Level Injection-Blow Machine

At October’s K 2019 show in Düsseldorf, Jomar Corp. introduced an injection-blow machine at an “entry-level” price for first-time users of this type of equipment. The new Model 25 replaces the Jomar Model 20, now discontinued. “We found that customers wanted a Jomar, but their didn’t have the capital required for our larger machines or couldn’t meet their annual volume requirements with our Model 20,” said Carlos Castro, president of Jomar. “The need to provide a high-quality, high-volume machine at a lower price point drove the development of the Model 25.” Jomar has sold its first machine to a cosmetics company,

The Model 25 has the same compact footprint as the Model 20 with with greater clamp force—21 tons on the preform clamp (up from 18 tons on the Model 20) and 5 tons on the blow clamp (up from 4.5 tons). It can mold bottles up to 6 in. high and almost 4 in. diam. Previously, bottles of that size had to run on larger, more expensive machines. Based on 6000 hr of annual production, the Model 25 can make 10-m eye-dropper vials at 16 million/yr or 500-ml tablet bottles at 1.2 million/yr.