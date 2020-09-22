Blow Molding: Faster, Super-Compact PET Blow-Fill-Cap System for Still Water

Two years after introducing the Super Combi integrated compact line for PET still-water packaging, Sidel has come out with an improved version that boasts up to 30% smaller footprint and guaranteed 30% faster filling. The new Super Combi Compact is said to provide up to 54,000 bottles/hr (bph) while integrating five process steps—preform feeding, stretch-blowing, labeling, filling/capping, and cap feeding—into an all-in-one “smart” system.

The stretch-blow module in this blower-filler-capper combo features a new robotic arm that makes mold changes faster and safer.

The stretch-blower can produce up to 2700 bph per mold. A robotic arm for automatic mold changeover now now available to drastically reduce changeover time and improve safety by not requiring any human intervention.

The single-aggregate labeling system is said to enable fast and easy label-reel auto-splicing. The labeler also reportedly offers faster changeovers, easy parts replacement, and an automatic vacuum label extractor for maximized uptime. The labeler can accommodate different technologies, such as roll-fed and pressure-sensitive labels (PSL).

Sidel considers the new EvoFILL HS Still filling module to be “the most impressive part of the new Super Combi Compact.” Its proportional filling valves, controlled by electromagnetic actuators, are responsible for the 30% productivity increase “with total control and accuracy” in dosing. A new hygienic valve design with no beverage membrane is said to ensure no flavor carry-over.

The filler is also said to be simplified, with fewer components and functions, resulting in lower maintenance and a highly reduced footprint with fewer filling valves. The onboard beverage tank further minimizes floorspace. It can be equipped with an Integrated Cleaning System (ICS), cutting down on water and chemical consumption—and also further on floorspace by eliminating an external Cleaning in Place system and additional tanks.