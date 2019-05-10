Blow Molding: Interchangeable Mold Inserts For Flexible PET Bottle Molding

A single PET bottle mold can have a wide range of customization capabilities with a new interchangeable insert system from PET engineering in Italy, a new member of the Sidel Group. PET engineering’s ITM (Insert Technology Molds) approach allows for interchanging the shoulder, lower body, middle body or combinations of these. Besides changing the aesthetic design and label area, it is possible to alter the volume capacity of the bottle by 5% to 10% with the inserts. PET engineering says the latter feature could prove important for future possible downsizing to 1.3-liter and 1.25 L formats.

The first commercial user of the system is Heineken Russia, which purchased 115 mold sets—each set including one mold plus two inserts—for seven Russian plants. The molds were equipped to interchange inserts for the shoulder and lower body, but in this first application, only the lower-body insert was changed to produce two bottle designs for three different brands (photo). These molds were equipped with lube-free, lightweight composite components and a ceramic coating for increased wear and corrosion resistance, low friction coefficient, and antibacterial and self-cleaning action.

PET engineering says two other ITM projects are in the works.