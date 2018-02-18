Blow Molding: ‘Mini’ Accumulator-Head Machine Coming to NPE

Related Topics:
Related Suppliers
NPE2015 in May will be the first show appearance of the Mini Hercules accumulator-head blow molder from Graham Engineering Corp., York, Pa. (Booth W2743). This small-shot system (2.5, 5, or 8 lb) also has a small footprint (15 × 11 ft × 15 ft high). It was previewed at NPE2015, and the first several units are now in the field. Graham’s XSL Navigator touchscreen control has been adapted for this machine like others in the company’s line.
The Mini Hercules comes with single or dual heads and bottom or side discharge. Graham’s spiral-flow diverter head is said to allow for color and material changes in 1 hr. The diverter head also provides continuous internal cleaning during production, so there is no need to disassemble the head for cleaning.
Editor PickAmcor Launches First Commercial Container Using Its LiquiForm Technology
First commercial PET container from Amcor’s simultaneous stretch-blowing and filling process.
New Product
Additive Manufacturing: HP Announces Lower-Cost Jet Fusion 3D Printers for Prototyping—in Full Color
Heating/Cooling: Energy-Saving Mold-Temperature Control Comes to NPE
Materials Handling: Control for Bowl Feeder Gives Energy Savings, Gentler Feeding
Injection Molding: Wittmann’s U.S. Debut of Two Machines, New Robots & Auxiliaries at NPE
Injection Molding: At NPE, U.S. Debut of Arburg’s Largest Machine Yet in a Brand-New Design