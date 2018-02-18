Blow Molding: ‘Mini’ Accumulator-Head Machine Coming to NPE

Related Suppliers Graham Engineering Corporation

NPE2015 in May will be the first show appearance of the Mini Hercules accumulator-head blow molder from Graham Engineering Corp., York, Pa. (Booth W2743). This small-shot system (2.5, 5, or 8 lb) also has a small footprint (15 × 11 ft × 15 ft high). It was previewed at NPE2015, and the first several units are now in the field. Graham’s XSL Navigator touchscreen control has been adapted for this machine like others in the company’s line.

The Mini Hercules comes with single or dual heads and bottom or side discharge. Graham’s spiral-flow diverter head is said to allow for color and material changes in 1 hr. The diverter head also provides continuous internal cleaning during production, so there is no need to disassemble the head for cleaning.