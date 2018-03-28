Blow Molding: New-Generation Automatic Baggers for Blow Molded Containers

The new BM Series from And&Or S.L.U. of Spain (U.S. office in Miami, Fla.) automatically arrays bottle layers and packs them in bags without operator intervention. Bags are formed from roll-fed heat-shrinkable film, so there is no need of preformed bags. It will be displayed at the upcoming NPE2018 show.

Features reportedly include compact footprint, easy integration in-line after the blow molder and leak detector, a heat sealer, easy adjustment and changeover with no need of change parts, and x-y bottle indexing or nesting feature for round bottles. Rolls of film are said to be replaceable in seconds. Micro-perforation of film for easy opening or tearing is optional (available in one, two, or three rows).

A wide range of models adapt to various bag sizes and line speeds. Single- or multilane bottle infeed is available. The BM Series is available as a stand-alone unit or together with a bag stacker or palletizer. A special “all-in-one” flexible solution, BCM/BCMS-RPZ, allows bagging, tray packing and slip-sheet palletizing in the same line.

And&Or offers a wide variety of downstream equipment and complete turnkey systems for plastic bottle blow molding. Products include takeouts, bottle handling, buffering and conveying, quality control (leak detectors, weight control, vision systems), spin trimming, neck milling and finishing, handle applicators, tray/box packing machines, bulk palletizers, tray formers, pallet handling, wrapping and strapping.