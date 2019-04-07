Blow Molding: New ‘Lay-Flat’ Bottle Packer With Collaborative Robot

Proco Machinery uses a cobot to pack bottles on their sides rather than vertically.

Product Post: 4/7/2019

Proco Machinery Inc. is offering a new bottle-packing system, which uses collaborative robots (“cobots”) to lay bottles on their sides instead of with necks up or down. This approach is intended to maximize the number of bottles that can be packed per container. It uses six-axis, articulated-arm servo robots from Universal Robots.

Proco offers two sorts of Lay Flat Tooling, one for straight neck-to-neck packing in the box, and another for offset neck orientation from row to row.

