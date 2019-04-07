Related Topics:
Proco Machinery Inc. is offering a new bottle-packing system, which uses collaborative robots (“cobots”) to lay bottles on their sides instead of with necks up or down. This approach is intended to maximize the number of bottles that can be packed per container. It uses six-axis, articulated-arm servo robots from Universal Robots.
Proco offers two sorts of Lay Flat Tooling, one for straight neck-to-neck packing in the box, and another for offset neck orientation from row to row.
Editor PickBlow Molding: Mold Better PET Bottles 50% Faster
New “Zero Cooling” design moves preform cooling from the injection station to the conditioning station, allowing for overlapping cooling and injection of a new shot.
Product
Hot Runners: Control Features Adjustable Touch Screen
Automation: New Accessories for Cobots
Automation: Compliant Deburring Blade For Robots
Decorating/Finishing: New Automotive Decorative Laminating Technology Cuts Costs, Boosts Quality
Blow Molding: New ‘Lay-Flat’ Bottle Packer With Collaborative Robot