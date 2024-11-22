Blown-Ion Plasma Treater 'Bombards' Surfaces
The treater is suited for applications requiring uniform surface treatment to improve adhesion at high speeds.
Enercon’s new Blown-ion Plasma Technology produces powerful treatment for applications requiring uniform surface treatment to improve adhesion at high speeds.
This Blown-ion plasma treater utilizes a multiport design that bombards surfaces with an intense, high-speed discharge of ions to clean, etch and functionalize surfaces. The treatment removes contaminants, increases bonding sites and improves the wettability of plastics, composites and more.
The second-generation Blown-ion 500 has upgraded components and circuitry for operation in a wider variety of production environments.
Control options include: a local 7" operator-friendly touchscreen control that guides users through operation, monitoring, fault logs and more; and remote start/stop and prime capabilities through Enercon-supplied interface cables or advanced communication through Ethernet or optional Blown-ion Multiport Technology Touchscreen.
For plasma integrity monitoring, the controller monitors and records key system data points to ensure repeatable operation and offers an advanced diagnostics and fault log.
