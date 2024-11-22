Bulk-Bag Filler Equipped With Pallet Dispenser
The bulk bag filler with wooden pallet dispenser from Best Process Solutions automatically places an empty pallet under a bulk bag before filling.
Between 14 and 16 pallets can be loaded for staging into the pallet dispenser. Controls automatically remove the bottom pallet from the stack and place it below the bulk bag before filling occurs.
Once the bulk bag is filled, a power roller discharges the filled bulk bag and pallet onto an accumulation conveyor (not shown) for transport to warehouse. The wooden pallet dispenser reduces the need for an operator to place an empty pallet under each bag, thus reducing the number of operators needed to maintain a high bag filling rate.
