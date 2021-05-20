Chiller Line Adds Process Monitoring Software

Temperature control unit (TCU) and chiller manufacturer Delta T Systems (Richfield, Wisc.) has introduced the DTS Smart Connect chiller monitoring option for its full line of chillers. The company describes DTS Smart Connect as a process monitoring software service option for remote chiller management and servicing. When equipped with an upgraded ethernet-enabled controller that’s connected to a local ethernet network, the Delta T Systems chillers will be able to upload specified process parameter data to a cloud-based server.

DTS Smart Connect then allows processors to retrieve that data from the cloud. This quick access simplifies trouble shooting by offering complete remote diagnosis, including real time and historical access to all data, as well as entree to active alarms and alarm history. Users can also view any adjustments to any parameter settings or any program upgrades.

The first phase of this product release will give users faster service from fully trained Delta T Systems service technicians, eliminating the need for third party contractors or physical plant visits.

Going forward, Delta says phase two of its DTS Smart Connect offering, which is planned for the end of 2021, will incorporate a chiller health report card, preventative maintenance suggestions, data logging, chiller usage charts, and alarm summaries.

Pictured: Delta T System’s open tank design temperature control unit introduced in 2020.