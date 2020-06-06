Cleaning/Sanitizing: Products to Help Keep Workers Safe from COVID-19

Manufacturers of all kinds are grappling with procedures for keeping their plants clean and safe from coronavirus contamination. New Pig, a supplier of industrial housekeeping aids, offers a range of products suited to the current health crisis. Here are three examples:

New Pig social distancing floor marker.

New Pig disinfectant-compatible wipes.

• All-purpose, disinfectant-compatible, disposable dry wipes. Both medium-duty and heavy-duty versions are available for use with spray bottles of all sorts of sanitizers or disinfectants to wipe down surfaces in work areas, offices, etc.

• Medical-supply storage cart. Originally developed for hospitals, this plastic, two-wheeled cart comes in two sizes with adjustable shelves. It makes supplies accessible where they are needed and is lockable when not in use.

New Pig sanitary supply cart (larger model).

• Social distancing floor markers. A variety of peel-and-stick markers to indicate social distancing standing positions and traffic directions, remind personnel to wash hands, etc. These anti-slip markers reportedly withstand heavy foot traffic, have absorbent surfaces, and can be removed easily without damaging floors or leaving a residue.