Co-Display of Mold Materials Features Wear Resistant Products

Related Topics: NPE2018

One of Finkl Steel’s main focuses NPE2018 is on an innovation. The patent-pending, pre-hardened mold steel Corebloc was engineered for injection molding tools and for the core plate of injection molds up to 40" (1015 mm) in size. Finkl says that excellent ability to harden through characterizes this steel in comparison to standard materials like 4140 and 1.2312. Corebloc’s machinability and resistance to wear are outstanding. Corebloc is suitable for laser-hardening, chrome-plating and nitriding. Finkl says that users save from expenses on on core-side molds and tools. Finkl also presents the plastic mold steel MD-Xtra SH (Super Hard) at the show. Microalloying additions ensure higher hardness levels than material that is typically available. With a hardness ranging to 43 HRC, the wear resistance is significantly increased. Polishability is guaranteed up to 1200 grit. MD-Xtra SH is ideal for manufacturing sophisticated automotive components with extremely smooth surfaces. Its remelted counterpart, MLQ-Xtra, combines these benefits with a guaranteed SPI A1 finish.

Schmolz + Bickenbach highlights the motto of bringing out the shine in plastic mold manufacturing in its NPE2018 display of the extremely corrosion-resistant, hardened high-grade steel Formadur PH X Superclean from DEW. With its excellent polishability, Schmolz + Bickenbach says that Formadur PH X Superclean is an ideal solution for manufacturing reflector and lens molds. Formadur 2083 Superclean from DEW also is resistant to corrosion. Resistance to wear makes this material ideal for PVC extrusion tools and smaller cross section injection molds. Schmolz + Bickenbach also features Corroplast FM from DEW at NPE2018. Corroplast FM is a material engineered for sophisticated plastic mold bases. This free-machining, pre-hardened stainless steel has outstanding machining characteristics and dimensional stability. The tool steels of the Schmolz + Bickenbach Group are in stock at Schmolz + Bickenbach USA and Schmolz + Bickenbach Canada.