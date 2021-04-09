Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Engel Performance Boost
End Markets | 1 MINUTE READ

COBOT Case Packer for Lids and Containers

Muller Technology says the self-contained case packer is built around an Omron 6-axis collaborative robot.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Muller Technology (Fort Collins, Colo.; formerly CBW Automation) says the self-contained collaborative robot (COBOT) case packer is intended for the packing of lid and container packaging. The Omron 6-axis cobot works side-by-side with an employee doing many basic tasks without the need for guarding.

The cobot case packer incorporates a standard Muller Human Machine Interface (HMI), which can store multiple recipes for a range of stack and box sizes. The case packer can be purchased separately or integrated into an automation line such as Muller’s new M-Line system, which the company describes as a new integrated robotic and automation system.

Muller says the cobot case packer offers portability and quick part changeover for different size configurations. The product platform will be manufactured in Switzerland and Colorado. Muller reports that it has already sold several units for lids and containers in the U.S. and Europe.

Muller Technology COBOT case packer

Muller Technology’s COBOT case packer is built around an Omron 6-axis collaborative robot. 

RELATED CONTENT

Magnet Clamps for Injection Molding

Resources

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System