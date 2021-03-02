} 'Compact' Conveying Elbows Said to Keep Material Intact | Plastics Technology
Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Resin Conveying | 1 MINUTE READ

'Compact' Conveying Elbows Said to Keep Material Intact

Pneumatic conveying elbows reportedly reduce wear too.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Gericke USA has introduced the Gericke Bend line of elbows, developed to protect particle shape, reduce elbow wear, and save space in pneumatic conveying systems.

The Gericke Bend elbows replace conventional-sweep and long-radius elbows with what’s billed as a clever, compact design configuration that gathers material and conveying air or gas in a round, rotating deflection zone that virtually eliminates destructive particle impact with the elbow wall. With the gradual, gentle release of the material downstream, the pipe elbows promote smooth, efficient conveying and a dust-free environment with reduced line downtime for substantial savings in maintenance.

 

Proven effective for conveying abrasive, heat-sensitive and other powders, pellets, flakes, and slurries, the Gericke Bend line of vortex elbows is available in seven different sizes to suit a wide range of material properties and throughput requirements. The 90° tube elbows are offered in cast iron or optional stainless steel with a variety of coatings to suit the conveyed materials. The elbows may be retrofit on existing pneumatic conveying systems or installed with the company's line of pneumatic conveying systems.

Pneumatic Conveying Elbows

RELATED CONTENT

Resources

Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System