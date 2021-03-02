'Compact' Conveying Elbows Said to Keep Material Intact

Gericke USA has introduced the Gericke Bend line of elbows, developed to protect particle shape, reduce elbow wear, and save space in pneumatic conveying systems.

The Gericke Bend elbows replace conventional-sweep and long-radius elbows with what’s billed as a clever, compact design configuration that gathers material and conveying air or gas in a round, rotating deflection zone that virtually eliminates destructive particle impact with the elbow wall. With the gradual, gentle release of the material downstream, the pipe elbows promote smooth, efficient conveying and a dust-free environment with reduced line downtime for substantial savings in maintenance.

Proven effective for conveying abrasive, heat-sensitive and other powders, pellets, flakes, and slurries, the Gericke Bend line of vortex elbows is available in seven different sizes to suit a wide range of material properties and throughput requirements. The 90° tube elbows are offered in cast iron or optional stainless steel with a variety of coatings to suit the conveyed materials. The elbows may be retrofit on existing pneumatic conveying systems or installed with the company's line of pneumatic conveying systems.