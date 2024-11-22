Compact Extruder for High-Output Compounding, Recycling
Sleek, flexible machine can process PET up to 6 tons per hour.
MAS’ new 110-mm twin-screw extruder has been designed for high outputs. In the case of of PET, for example, the machine can reportedly run at rates up to 6 tons/hr.
What’s more, the machine builder says MAS 110 retains the flexibility of its smaller sized predecessors. It is reportedly suitable for all types of polymers and can be used in a wide range of applications, including chemical recycling.
Despite the leap in output, the new extrusion system is compact, meaning it easily fits into larger recycling and compounding systems, and can also be used successfully for upscaling existing systems, MAS says.
MAS says the machine is well suited for classic bottle-to-bottle PET recycling, compounding all thermoplastic resins or direct extrusion of films.
Related Content
-
Single vs. Twin-Screw Extruders: Why Mixing is Different
There have been many attempts to provide twin-screw-like mixing in singles, but except at very limited outputs none have been adequate. The odds of future success are long due to the inherent differences in the equipment types.
-
How to Select the Right Cooling Stack for Sheet
First, remember there is no universal cooling-roll stack. And be sure to take into account the specific heat of the polymer you are processing.
-
Medical Tubing: Use Simulation to Troubleshoot, Optimize Processing & Dies
Extrusion simulations can be useful in anticipating issues and running “what-if” scenarios to size extruders and design dies for extrusion projects. It should be used at early stages of any project to avoid trial and error and remaking tooling.