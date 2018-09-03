Compact Nozzle Enables Injection on the Inside Surface of Part

Related Topics: NPE2018

At NPE2018, Thermoplay displays its newly expanded small nozzle series featuring the valve gate F mini nozzle, Ø11. Designed to meet the increasing requirements of special applications in cosmetic, medical and food packaging markets, the nozzle features a small pitch and is now available for valve gate applications. The F Ø11 valve gate nozzle has a minimum pitch of 17 mm. Because of its compact profile, the nozzle is useful in restricted areas and enables injection on an “inside” surface of the part. The nozzle and tip design enable low thermal dispersion, giving maximum flexibility to the moldmaker in designing the cooling system.

The patented Thermoplay heaters uniformly distribute heat along the whole nozzle surface, providing low energy consumption (at 150W maximum per nozzle). Thermoplay says that the moldmaker can easily replace the tip for maintenance with the mold installed in the injection machine. Valve-gate actuation can be pneumatic or hydraulic, individual- or plate-actuated, which Thermoplay says makes the nozzles useful for high-cavitation applications requiring increased precision. The pin, available in a cylindrical or conical option, is designed to minimize the witness mark on the part (gate diameter from 0.8 to 1.2 mm) providing the highest quality finish. Thermoplay says that the FØ11 valve gate nozzle series combine flexibility and quality and are available in lengths from 56 to 146 mm.