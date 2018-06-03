Compact System Combines Loading, Dosing, Mixing, and Dispensing Functions

Related Suppliers Maguire Products Inc.

A new type of raw material handling device for small-volume plastics processing combines loading, dosing, mixing, and dispensing functions in one compact system governed by a single controller. Maguire Products will introduce the system at NPE2018 (Booth W5747).

The Maguire MMT Micro Tower mixes up to three materials—such as virgin resin, regrind, and masterbatch—in 10-lb (4.5-kg) batches for injection molding or extrusion processes with throughputs up to 100 lb/hr (45 kg/hr). The compact tower mounts at the throat of the processing machine, with no floor space required for a vacuum pump. To ensure accuracy, the loader and three material hoppers operate on a loss-in-weight basis under simultaneous direction by the controller.

Maguire says the MMT Micro Tower is meant to replaces over-sized combinations of equipment with a single, compact system designed specifically for low-volume production.

The blower in the MMT Micro Tower is driven by a lightweight brushless motor. Filters are cleaned by Maguire’s patented dust-clearing blow-back system. Like all Maguire equipment, the MMT Micro Tower is backed by a five-year warranty.