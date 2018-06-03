Compact System Combines Loading, Dosing, Mixing, and Dispensing Functions

Maguire’s Micro Tower mixes up to three materials—such as virgin resin, regrind, and masterbatch—in 10 lb. (4.5 kg) batches.

 

New Product Post: 3/6/2018

Related Topics:

Related Suppliers

A new type of raw material handling device for small-volume plastics processing combines loading, dosing, mixing, and dispensing functions in one compact system governed by a single controller. Maguire Products will introduce the system at NPE2018 (Booth W5747).

The Maguire MMT Micro Tower mixes up to three materials—such as virgin resin, regrind, and masterbatch—in 10-lb (4.5-kg) batches for injection molding or extrusion processes with throughputs up to 100 lb/hr (45 kg/hr). The compact tower mounts at the throat of the processing machine, with no floor space required for a vacuum pump. To ensure accuracy, the loader and three material hoppers operate on a loss-in-weight basis under simultaneous direction by the controller.

Maguire says the MMT Micro Tower is meant to replaces over-sized combinations of equipment with a single, compact system designed specifically for low-volume production.

The blower in the MMT Micro Tower is driven by a lightweight brushless motor. Filters are cleaned by Maguire’s patented dust-clearing blow-back system. Like all Maguire equipment, the MMT Micro Tower is backed by a five-year warranty.

Editor Pick

The 3-to-7-Minute Color Change—Step 2: Preparation & Equipment

Hopper and screw and barrel considerations come into play as do strategies: press-side loading, satellite hoppers or a combination of both?

New Product

Thermoformer Offers More Precision, Control of Form and Trim

Materials: Copolyester Designed for Electronics Housings in Medical Devices

Compact System Combines Loading, Dosing, Mixing, and Dispensing Functions

Materials: New PC Stands Up to Disinfectants, Oncology Drugs

Materials: LSR Grades Offer Low-Temperature Curing, Primerless Adhesion to Copolyester

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2018 All rights reserved.