Complete Chiller Line Now Offers Variable Frequency Drives
Delta T Systems announced that its entire chiller product line can now be equipped with variable frequency drives (VFDs) to control the pump motor.
Used to manage all actuation states of an electric pump motor, variable frequency drives (VFD) alter the frequency and voltage of the power supplied to the motor. By doing so, they allow soft motor starts, speed ramp-ups, and steady operating speeds, as well as ramp-downs and stops.
Delta T Systems said benefits include reduction or elimination of shock-induced mechanical stress and failure, and soft starts that can reduce stress on both piping and system components. They also can significantly cut electrical power consumption by up to 50%, as well as reducing maintenance and operating costs.
Chiller motor speeds adjust to control process variables, including delivery flowrate and water pressure. In addition, the VFD will control pressure based on input from a remote process sensor that can be supplied by Delta T Systems and be mounted anywhere in the process where pressure is best measured. The VFD can also be manually set by the user.
Delta T Systems has made variable frequency drives available for its complete chiller line.
