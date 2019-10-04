Compounding: Beefed-Up Controls for Mixing

At K 2019, Farrel Pomini will feature a Compounding Tower with a live Synergy Control System. The Synergy Control System features include:

Control of feed system from operator touchscreen

Integrated control of support equipment upstream and downstream

Automatic start-up of downstream process

Automatic shutdown under normal and fault conditions

Remote monitoring and support capability

PLC-based with touchscreen HMI

Expandable to supervisory system (SCADA)

Meantime, Farrel Pomini parent company HF Mixing Group will show its new Advise 4.0 Mixing Room Automation solution at the show. Advise 4.0 is a modular and scalable system for mixing-room automation. It covers every process within a mixing room: raw materials storage; computer-controlled, manual and fully automated weighing of small components; mixing processes; and downstream equipment and storage of mixtures.

State-of-the-art automation systems are available for individual areas and machines. Separate applications can be selected according to requirements and merged together into a single automation system. Standard interfaces within mixing room automation systems enable easy connection to ERP systems and laboratory equipment.