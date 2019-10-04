  • PT Youtube
10/4/2019

Compounding: Beefed-Up Controls for Mixing

Farrel Pomini and parent company show control solutions at K 2019.

At K 2019, Farrel Pomini will feature a Compounding Tower with a live Synergy Control System. The Synergy Control System features include:

  • Control of feed system from operator touchscreen
  • Integrated control of support equipment upstream and downstream
  • Automatic start-up of downstream process
  • Automatic shutdown under normal and fault conditions
  • Remote monitoring and support capability
  • PLC-based with touchscreen HMI
  • Expandable to supervisory system (SCADA)

 

Farrel Pomini Control Station

 

Meantime, Farrel Pomini parent company HF Mixing Group will show its new Advise 4.0 Mixing Room Automation solution at the show. Advise 4.0 is a modular and scalable system for mixing-room automation. It covers every process within a mixing room: raw materials storage; computer-controlled, manual and fully automated weighing of small components; mixing processes; and downstream equipment and storage of mixtures.

State-of-the-art automation systems are available for individual areas and machines. Separate applications can be selected according to requirements and merged together into a single automation system. Standard interfaces within mixing room automation systems enable easy connection to ERP systems and laboratory equipment.

