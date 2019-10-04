Compounding: Beefed-Up Controls for Mixing

Staff Report
At K 2019, Farrel Pomini will feature a Compounding Tower with a live Synergy Control System. The Synergy Control System features include:
- Control of feed system from operator touchscreen
- Integrated control of support equipment upstream and downstream
- Automatic start-up of downstream process
- Automatic shutdown under normal and fault conditions
- Remote monitoring and support capability
- PLC-based with touchscreen HMI
- Expandable to supervisory system (SCADA)
Meantime, Farrel Pomini parent company HF Mixing Group will show its new Advise 4.0 Mixing Room Automation solution at the show. Advise 4.0 is a modular and scalable system for mixing-room automation. It covers every process within a mixing room: raw materials storage; computer-controlled, manual and fully automated weighing of small components; mixing processes; and downstream equipment and storage of mixtures.
State-of-the-art automation systems are available for individual areas and machines. Separate applications can be selected according to requirements and merged together into a single automation system. Standard interfaces within mixing room automation systems enable easy connection to ERP systems and laboratory equipment.
