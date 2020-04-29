  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
4/29/2020

Compounding: Continuous Process Can Run Safely on Empty

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Proprietary power transmission design and bearing configuration make this possible.

 

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Continuous Processors from  Readco Kurimoto LLC, York, Pa., feature a proprietary power transmission design and bearing configuration that allow them to be operated safely while running on empty. Said to be an upgrade versus extruders that must rely on the material to guard against metal to metal contact with the barrel, the Readco units automatically prevent the mixing elements from contacting the barrel and eliminate risk of contamination from metal to metal contact to allow safe startup without any material in the process. By loading the recipe, raising the barrel temperature, and verifying the system settings while running empty, the Continuous Processor saves on both material and energy at every startup.

When shutting down for cleaning or maintenance, the units may be run on empty to allow the designed-in, self-wiping action of the mixing elements to automatically purge approximately 95% of the material from inside the mixing chamber. This Readco advantage minimizes the need for chemical cleaning agents, offering especially significant cost savings and environmental protections in systems requiring solvents for cleaning, the machine builder says.

 

Continuous Processor


 

RELATED CONTENT

Related Topics

Resources

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending