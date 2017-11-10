Compounding: Heavy-Duty, High-Capacity, Multi-Agitator Mixing Systems

Related Topics: Compounding

The newest line of VersaMix Multi-Shaft Mixers from Charles Ross & Son Co.., Hauppauge, N.Y., is designed for large-scale production to enable reliable and repeatable batch processing of high-volume viscous applications such as solid-liquid dispersions, thickened emulsions, suspensions, pastes and gels. As a multi-agitator system, the VersaMix is described as easily adaptable for mixing at low, intermediate and high shear levels, or any combination necessary for powder wet-out, deagglomeration, emulsification, homogenization, heating/cooling and deaeration.

Agitator combinations, horsepower selections, recipe controls and other features of the VersaMix are always tailored to address the specific process demands of any mixing application. The Ross Model VMC-750 (photo) is equipped with a dual-post lift, interchangeable 750-gal mix vessels, and a triple-agitator system consisting of a low speed anchor, high speed disperser and high shear rotor/stator assembly. Each agitator is independently-driven and controlled from an HMI panel.

Laboratory models (1, 2 and 4 gal) are easily scaled to pilot/medium scale (10 and 40 gal) and on to large capacity change-can models (from 100 through 1000 gal). Fixed-tank designs are offered up to 4000-gal capacity.