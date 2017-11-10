Compounding: Liquid Loss-in-Weight Feeder in New Modular Design

Related Suppliers Coperion K-Tron

Liquid feeders from Coperion K-Tron now feature a modular design, allowing various pumps and tanks to be easily integrated into the system for the specific application. The modular design of Coperion K-Tron’s Loss-in-Weight Liquid Feeders reportedly streamlines the layout and engineering process of the feeder to reduce leads time and upfront cost. The new modularity also offers a uniform mechanical construction as well as identical operation and maintenance for multiple differently sized units. This simplifies feeder operation, maintenance and spares inventory which in turn saves effort and cost. The same applies for retrofits, Coperion K-Tron says.

At the upcoming Fakuma show, the machine builder will also display its model T35 Twin Screw Loss-in-Weight Feeder for dosing free flowing to flooding powders as well as other difficult, poorly flowing bulk materials. The interlocking, co-rotating twin screws form pockets in which the material is transported to the feeder discharge in a controlled manner. With flooding bulk material, the intermeshing screw flights act as a valve to control material flow. The self-wiping effect of the twin screw prevents material buildup on screws or discharge.

The feeder on display will be furnished with Coperion K-Tron’s ActiFlow technology, which proactively and reliably prevents bridging and ratholing of poorly flowing bulk solids in feeder hoppers. A flow aid device applies gentle vibrations to the hopper wall, hereby carefully activating the contained material with the optimal amplitude and frequency. Owing to its tight integration with the feeder control it acts preventatively and only when required and thus does not additionally compact the bulk material.

Coperion K-Tron will also show its Electronic Pressure Compensation (EPC) system for high-accuracy loss-in-weight feeders, which ensures accurate and steady pressure compensation in feeder hoppers and outlets. The main advantages of this innovative system include improved accuracy and reliability as well as lower initial cost and easier installation compared to traditional mechanical pressure compensation systems. EPC features a modular design and incorporates pressure sensors and electronics tailored to interact smoothly with Coperion K-Tron’s KCM feeder control system. Retrofitting options for existing feeders are available